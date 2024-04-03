Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in McKesson by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,437. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.75. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $540.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.