Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 658,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

