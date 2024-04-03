Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

MLM traded up $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.75. 70,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,698. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.96.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.