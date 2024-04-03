Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.65. 582,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.