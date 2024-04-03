Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.77. 247,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.01. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,944 shares of company stock worth $65,687,991. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.