Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $546,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SNA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,073. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

