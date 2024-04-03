Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.7 %

PWR stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.56. 108,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

