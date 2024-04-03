Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 46 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after buying an additional 158,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $68.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.42. 1,687,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,319. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

