Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 511 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $75,019,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.54.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

