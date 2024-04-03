Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 607 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 424,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.