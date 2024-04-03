Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 86 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $959.66. 63,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $960.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $883.63.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

