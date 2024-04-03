Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 958 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Onsemi makes up 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

