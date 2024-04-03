Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.01. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1,692,575 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.