Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $60.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.379864 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10568296 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $68,134,135.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

