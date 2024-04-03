Henderson High Income (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.63

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Stock Performance

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 157.21 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.05. The stock has a market cap of £270.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.21 and a beta of 1.03. Henderson High Income has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 179 ($2.25).

About Henderson High Income

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

