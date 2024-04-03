Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4 %
HENOY stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.