Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
