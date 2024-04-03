Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 717,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.