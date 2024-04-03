Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

NYSE:HES opened at $155.51 on Monday. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 40.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 90,965 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

