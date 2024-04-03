Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

NYSE:HES opened at $155.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

