HI (HI) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $216,090.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00056225 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $225,470.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.