HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $726.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

