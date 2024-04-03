Highway Holdings Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Highway has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Highway Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.08.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
