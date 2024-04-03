HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 431,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLVX

HilleVax Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

Shares of HLVX opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

In other news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.