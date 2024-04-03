Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Increases Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 829 ($10.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £742.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,875.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($11.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.