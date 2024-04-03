Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

