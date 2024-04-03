Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 14.9% in March

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
HSHP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 91,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,960. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.
Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.