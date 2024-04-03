Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Up 14.9% in March

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HSHP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 91,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,960. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $14,023,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,822,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

