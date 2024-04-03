holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.80 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $68,181.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.29 or 0.05064404 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003995 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01499894 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $85,833.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

