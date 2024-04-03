Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $425.00 at Bank of America

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HD. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $363.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.63 and a 200 day moving average of $335.67. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.