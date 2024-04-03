HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Down 2.7 %

HMST opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

