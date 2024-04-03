Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of HOFT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -122.67%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
