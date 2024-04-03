Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HOFT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

