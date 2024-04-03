Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

