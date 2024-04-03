Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBNC
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Bancorp
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.