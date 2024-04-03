Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

