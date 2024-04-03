Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,461 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 579,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

