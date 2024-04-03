Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $708.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The firm has a market cap of $314.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.00 and its 200-day moving average is $647.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

