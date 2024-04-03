Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 4,045 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

