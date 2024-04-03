Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 59 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 217,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.