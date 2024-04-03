Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 143,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,110 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

