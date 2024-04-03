Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

