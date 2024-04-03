Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VOE opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

