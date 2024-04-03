Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Block by 72.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Block Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SQ opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,302 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.