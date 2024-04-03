Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $295,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

