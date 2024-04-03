Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $312,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

