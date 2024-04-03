Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $340,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

