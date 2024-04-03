Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 233.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.