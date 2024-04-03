Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

