Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

