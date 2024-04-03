Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.