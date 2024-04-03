Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 44 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $521.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.88 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

