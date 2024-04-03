Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Stock Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 189.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UAN opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $104.86.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 50.45%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

CVR Partners Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

